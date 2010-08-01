Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Boring and Porting 650 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Houston, TX Age 27 Posts 3 Boring and Porting 650 I've got a 650 X2 project that I am working on. Planning on doing a small overbore (.5-1) and was wondering how important it was to port the cylinders while I was at it? I have never messed with much 2-stroke stuff but I do know how they work. I'm trying to do this on my own as I am a SAM Tech student but we don't have anyone around here that seems to know a lot about porting. I was hoping for now I would be able to do the bore and then run it for a bit while I was learning a little more about the art of cylinder porting and maybe had a set of cylinders to practice on. My plan right now is to run the bore with a 28cc Mariner head, 44mm carb and intake, gasket match anything that needs to be and run dual cooling along with a stock exhaust mod and a 13/18 impeller. #2 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,777 Re: Boring and Porting 650 Originally Posted by murphyslaw Originally Posted by My plan right now is to run the bore with a 28cc Mariner head, 44mm carb and intake, gasket match anything that needs to be and run dual cooling along with a stock exhaust mod and a 13/18 impeller. 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

