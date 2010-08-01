pxctoday

  Today, 01:03 PM #1
    murphyslaw
    Boring and Porting 650

    I've got a 650 X2 project that I am working on. Planning on doing a small overbore (.5-1) and was wondering how important it was to port the cylinders while I was at it? I have never messed with much 2-stroke stuff but I do know how they work. I'm trying to do this on my own as I am a SAM Tech student but we don't have anyone around here that seems to know a lot about porting. I was hoping for now I would be able to do the bore and then run it for a bit while I was learning a little more about the art of cylinder porting and maybe had a set of cylinders to practice on. My plan right now is to run the bore with a 28cc Mariner head, 44mm carb and intake, gasket match anything that needs to be and run dual cooling along with a stock exhaust mod and a 13/18 impeller.
  Today, 01:48 PM #2
    hooka-2
    Re: Boring and Porting 650

    Quote Originally Posted by murphyslaw View Post
    My plan right now is to run the bore with a 28cc Mariner head, 44mm carb and intake, gasket match anything that needs to be and run dual cooling along with a stock exhaust mod and a 13/18 impeller.
    At a minimum you'll need to modify the stock exhaust. The stock exhaust will keep you from gaining any benefits of the other mods. o a search on this site there are details on how to "dry out" the pipe
