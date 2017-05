Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Full Mod 650sx engine, 44SBN vs 40 CDK II? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 419 Full Mod 650sx engine, 44SBN vs 40 CDK II? I have complete setups for both and have been running the 44 SBN so far, but GroupK recommends the 40 or 42 CDK II due to it having better signal and a smoother throttle response.



I am wondering what you all think?



Carb jetting for the 40 CDK II ????? If you not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 9-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location Kennewick WA Age 48 Posts 68 Re: Full Mod 650sx engine, 44SBN vs 40 CDK II? Here is some interesting reading for you.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=laserjet 87 X2 650, Bad Bones head, Mariner ex manifold, Coffmans stainless steel pipe, Jetinetics flywheel, SBN44, K&N flame arrestor, Bullettproof stem, renthal bars, finger throttle, Mariner intake grate. Dual cooling. Solas 13-18. 1.5 chop.

44 allllllll day, it will run stronger cause it will be dialed due to infinantly easier tuning

