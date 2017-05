Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete dual 38 setup with carbon reeds #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location montana Age 27 Posts 16 Complete dual 38 setup with carbon reeds Selling my very clean set of 38's. Came from my freshwater ski. Jetting is 135 main 75 pilot (setup for a ported 701 and a b pipe). Comes with everything in the picture. Carbon dual stage reeds in great shape (boysen I believe), dual 38's with chokes deleted, T handle adjusters on highs, ported manifold, air intake adapter and air box, and all hardware. Internals are very clean, can open them if need be.



Asking $245 shipped.









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) quickone66 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules