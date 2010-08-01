Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: new to kawi's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Michigan Age 32 Posts 1 new to kawi's picked up a sxi pro, has new sbt motor no hours, factory wet pipe new rebuilt carbs with ocean pro filters.

questions i have are, wet pipe.. never have one. don't know squat about them. how do i go about tuning in the water. what should i look for. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules