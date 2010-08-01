|
|
-
new to kawi's
picked up a sxi pro, has new sbt motor no hours, factory wet pipe new rebuilt carbs with ocean pro filters.
questions i have are, wet pipe.. never have one. don't know squat about them. how do i go about tuning in the water. what should i look for.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules