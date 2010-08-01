Thread: $50 X2 Project

pxctoday

$50 X2 Project

    $50 X2 Project

    Well I am fairly new around here, but hope to become a regular now that I am more focused on my water toys. I posted a hello thread and noted getting an X2 for $50 just the day before. People were saying it would be cool to log how much money I put into it before it was on the water! So here it is... So far I am a whopping $72.72 into it. $4.77 into two plugs and $17.95 into a new bendix. I still need a batter which is $85 before tax. Any way, today I ripped the motor out and all the ugly stickers off and found something a bit disheartening. The block was full of water for god knows how long. Im wondering if it will run after being dried out or not. I took a few pics to post here since I am not too sure. I can take things apart and put them back together but I really dont know much about small engines. Its not rusted or anything since there is oil in there too and likely not much air, but still may be no good. Im not sure. Any help would be appreciated.

    Whelp, thanks for having me here!



    Re: $50 X2 Project

    Sticker residue


    Starting to clean it up
    Re: $50 X2 Project

    Pull those plugs and reeds, and fill those cases with premixed gas. Then rotate by hand for 10 minutes and drain it. I would take the carbs part and give them a good cleaning. Reassemble and see if it fires. It's worth a shot. I know that long term you may have issues with the crank bearings, but the idea was to see how cheaply you could ride it.
    Re: $50 X2 Project

    Quote Originally Posted by Hydro-Mike View Post
    Pull those plugs and reeds, and fill those cases with premixed gas. Then rotate by hand for 10 minutes and drain it. I would take the carbs part and give them a good cleaning. Reassemble and see if it fires. It's worth a shot. I know that long term you may have issues with the crank bearings, but the iderefa was to see how cheaply you could ride it.
    Thanks for the info! I will definitely do that this week. Im assuming I probably should put some plugs back in the plug holes anyways as to keep condensation out. Speaking of moisture etc, would the motor not be hydrolocked because of the water in there, or does it have to be on top of the pistons to do that? Again, newb here
