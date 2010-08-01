Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: $50 X2 Project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location GA Posts 32 $50 X2 Project Well I am fairly new around here, but hope to become a regular now that I am more focused on my water toys. I posted a hello thread and noted getting an X2 for $50 just the day before. People were saying it would be cool to log how much money I put into it before it was on the water! So here it is... So far I am a whopping $72.72 into it. $4.77 into two plugs and $17.95 into a new bendix. I still need a batter which is $85 before tax. Any way, today I ripped the motor out and all the ugly stickers off and found something a bit disheartening. The block was full of water for god knows how long. Im wondering if it will run after being dried out or not. I took a few pics to post here since I am not too sure. I can take things apart and put them back together but I really dont know much about small engines. Its not rusted or anything since there is oil in there too and likely not much air, but still may be no good. Im not sure. Any help would be appreciated.



Whelp, thanks for having me here!







<span

Last edited by Leshaire; Today at 10:56 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location GA Posts 32 Re: $50 X2 Project Sticker residue





Starting to clean it up

#3 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 591 Re: $50 X2 Project Pull those plugs and reeds, and fill those cases with premixed gas. Then rotate by hand for 10 minutes and drain it. I would take the carbs part and give them a good cleaning. Reassemble and see if it fires. It's worth a shot. I know that long term you may have issues with the crank bearings, but the idea was to see how cheaply you could ride it. Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 12:55 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location GA Posts 32 Re: $50 X2 Project Originally Posted by Hydro-Mike Originally Posted by Pull those plugs and reeds, and fill those cases with premixed gas. Then rotate by hand for 10 minutes and drain it. I would take the carbs part and give them a good cleaning. Reassemble and see if it fires. It's worth a shot. I know that long term you may have issues with the crank bearings, but the iderefa was to see how cheaply you could ride it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Rushford_Ripper Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules