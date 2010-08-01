Thread: $50 X2 Project

|
Re: $50 X2 Project
Sticker residue
Starting to clean it up
Re: $50 X2 Project
Pull those plugs and reeds, and fill those cases with premixed gas. Then rotate by hand for 10 minutes and drain it. I would take the carbs part and give them a good cleaning. Reassemble and see if it fires. It's worth a shot. I know that long term you may have issues with the crank bearings, but the idea was to see how cheaply you could ride it.
Thanks for the info! I will definitely do that this week. Im assuming I probably should put some plugs back in the plug holes anyways as to keep condensation out. Speaking of moisture etc, would the motor not be hydrolocked because of the water in there, or does it have to be on top of the pistons to do that? Again, newb here
Originally Posted by Hydro-Mike
