|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
kaw 750 zxi parts ..... Umi steering , am ride plate , am intake grate and more
All parts came off a 96 zxi
umi steering $ 220
pump $115image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
r & d intake grate $65
Am ride plate $ 55
drive shaft $65
e box $ 115
starter $ 40
mid bearing $ 65
throttle with cable $ 45
on -off switch $ 35
I have lots of kaw parts so just ask !
-
resident guru
Re: kaw 750 zxi parts ..... Umi steering , am ride plate , am intake grate and more
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules