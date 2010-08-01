pxctoday

  Today, 10:35 AM
    penny1l
    penny1l is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home penny1l's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    U P
    Age
    33
    Posts
    2,360

    kaw 750 zxi parts ..... Umi steering , am ride plate , am intake grate and more

    All parts came off a 96 zxi


    umi steering $ 220
    pump $115image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
    r & d intake grate $65
    Am ride plate $ 55
    drive shaft $65
    e box $ 115
    starter $ 40
    mid bearing $ 65
    throttle with cable $ 45
    on -off switch $ 35

    I have lots of kaw parts so just ask !
  Today, 10:58 AM
    Mulefoot
    Mulefoot is offline
    resident guru Mulefoot's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    40
    Posts
    852

    Re: kaw 750 zxi parts ..... Umi steering , am ride plate , am intake grate and more

    pump in good condition?
