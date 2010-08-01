Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blaster anomaly #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 566 Blaster anomaly An occurrence happened last weekend when riding my blaster where it died suddenly when turning sharply and unhooking the pump whipping it around. Right away I thought potential needle and seat issues, but of course I don't remember which way I was turning. If I had to guess, it would have been a left hand turn which leads me to believe that the force of the turn could have stuck the needle into the seat where it would not open momentarily causing a lean condition.



Other thoughts of mine were water ingestion issues possibly at the crank seals. I would imagine the largest load I could put on the motor would be in a turn like that.



Has anyone had issues like this before? I wanted to post this thread before I start throwing money at the machine because after inspection of the needle and seat on the carb, it doesn't appear to be excessively worn, but perhaps it still is.



61x motor, single 44 all stock btw. 1991 Superjet

