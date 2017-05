Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Jet Dynamics or Watercross of Texas 650SX/X2 intake grate. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Nottingham Age 31 Posts 87 WTB Jet Dynamics or Watercross of Texas 650SX/X2 intake grate. Looking for the above, would need shipping to Nottingham, NG17 9BB, England. I've bought from the forum before and had parts shipped without issue.



Thanks, Lee. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location Nor.Cal Age 31 Posts 2,834 Re: WTB Jet Dynamics or Watercross of Texas 650SX/X2 intake grate. Have you tried the watercress grates?

Planning on super rough water? 2015 VINTAGE X2 WORLD CHAMPION

2015 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT

2014 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT

2013 IJSBA WORLD CHAMPION

2013 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT





2016 Sponsors:

Divas Bling

DJSA Racing

BOYESEN

LUCAS OIL

GoPro

Galt Machine & Welding

SPY OPTICS

JETTRIM

ODI grips

LEATT

RHAAS Products Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) stunter08 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules