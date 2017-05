Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sxr 1100 rear water box - color coatings #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2002 Location Austin,TX Posts 720 Sxr 1100 rear water box - color coatings Rear WaterBox COLOR COATINGS

Powder Coating or LINE-X COLOR COATINGS



Contact by eMail if you are interested MrRogue1@yahoo.com





Example:

this one has a rubberized liner on it. It will help make the exhaust a little quieter and adds color to the ski build.

this is a Chevy Engine Orange... hard to tell in this photo......



18300963_1445025955517977_3843834052135869286_n.jpg RogueRacing



