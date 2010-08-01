While the cylinders and head are off to the machine shop, I'm tearing into the lower case to put in new crank seals. So far the bearings seem fine, but while I was taking off the coupler I noticed one of the lobes on the crank looks to be a bit dented. Here's a photo. They feel fairly smooth to the touch, but you can feel they're there. Is this ok, or should I be ordering a crank?
%5BURL=http://s128.photobucket.com/user/psheikes/media/71EB5872-72C4-4C6E-BA37-82208AE8979B_zpsj59ld0vm.jpg.html%5D%5BIMG%5Dhttp://i128.photobucket.com/albums/p179/psheikes/71EB5872-72C4-4C6E-BA37-82208AE8979B_zpsj59ld0vm.jpg%5B/IMG%5D%5B/URL%5D%5BURL=http://s128.photobucket.com/user/psheikes/media/7F4A0157-8B88-4E21-BEE9-DFB6884D6AA2_zpsi5jymp6h.jpg.html%5D%5BIMG%5Dhttp://i128.photobucket.com/albums/p179/psheikes/7F4A0157-8B88-4E21-BEE9-DFB6884D6AA2_zpsi5jymp6h.jpg%5B/IMG%5D%5B/URL%5D
Thanks in advance!!