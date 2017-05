Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 xp Exhaust manifold torque #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location kirkland wa Posts 16 96 xp Exhaust manifold torque I am reinstalling the exhaust on my 96 xp. I am confused by the manual. There are eight bolts connecting the exhaust manifold to the head. Manual only shows two. Both are same size and same torque. One says apply Loctite 515 and the other says apply synthetic grease. What about the other 6? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules