Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The 84 550 Now Has Shelter #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2006 Location MS 39073 Age 43 Posts 193 The 84 550 Now Has Shelter Since the 98 SXI Pro sold today, I thought it was time for my very first JetSki to seek shelter.



She's very, very, very rough and needs a bunch of TLC, but I'll never sell her; too many old school mods and a lot of sentimental ties.



This will be my casket, for my ashes, that is lowered into the ground at the grave site.



20170501_191958.jpg 84 Kaw 550

86 Kaw 650x2

98 Kaw 750xi sport Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules