Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Krash Jb1 Hull #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2009 Location n.j Age 28 Posts 116 Krash Jb1 Hull Krash Jb1



Rrp pole setup with rrp steering, pole bracket, chinpad, bars, steering stop, face saver, perch, hd spring.



Thrust hood hooks, Thrust hood latch, Thrust pissers, Blowsion bilge fittings, Blowsion limiting rope, Rn ebox mounts, Carterb front foothold, Krash footholds,



Tray was defoamed and replaced with building foam. Aluminum footstrap inserts glassed into tray, rails also reinforced.



This was a surf boat and has its share of beach rash and nicks. Buyer responsible for inspection and registration.



If interested in a running ski I have a limited 61x available with bpipe, ada head, power factor waterbox, and hooker 9/15 for 8,500 i can be reached at 609-330 9239.



20170427_164551.jpg



20170427_164539.jpg



20170501_125656.jpg



20170501_125907.jpg Last edited by rowand44; Today at 09:50 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules