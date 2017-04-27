pxctoday

Thread: Krash Jb1 Hull

  Today, 09:49 PM
    rowand44
    rowand44 is offline
    PWCToday Regular rowand44's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Location
    n.j
    Age
    28
    Posts
    116

    Krash Jb1 Hull

    Krash Jb1

    Rrp pole setup with rrp steering, pole bracket, chinpad, bars, steering stop, face saver, perch, hd spring.

    Thrust hood hooks, Thrust hood latch, Thrust pissers, Blowsion bilge fittings, Blowsion limiting rope, Rn ebox mounts, Carterb front foothold, Krash footholds,

    Tray was defoamed and replaced with building foam. Aluminum footstrap inserts glassed into tray, rails also reinforced.

    This was a surf boat and has its share of beach rash and nicks. Buyer responsible for inspection and registration.

    If interested in a running ski I have a limited 61x available with bpipe, ada head, power factor waterbox, and hooker 9/15 for 8,500 i can be reached at 609-330 9239.

    20170427_164551.jpg

    20170427_164539.jpg

    20170501_125656.jpg

    20170501_125907.jpg
    Last edited by rowand44; Today at 09:50 PM.
