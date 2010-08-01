Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 Yamaha VXR pro parts wanted #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 108 93 Yamaha VXR pro parts wanted I just got this ski but it's missing the following items plug and gasket for electrical box, brackets w/ hardware to mount box to the hull, the 14 screws to hold the electrical box halves together, l just got this thing E box looks really clean inside was told that ski has weak spark( haven't tried to test that yet) ski is clean over all please let me know what you have. I am new to these skis have Kawi x2's so trying to learn this one.

