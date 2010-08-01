Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1991 Waverunner III Filling with water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Virginia Posts 47 1991 Waverunner III Filling with water Hi guys.



My 1991 WRIII, which I have a ton of money and time into, is leaking, badly. It's got a new drain plug, and there is no cracks or issues with the hull. But, after about 4 hours in the water, its filling up to the bottom of the carb. Running or not running. Would that be seals? If so, what seals should I be looking at replacing?? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 1,964 Re: 1991 Waverunner III Filling with water Midshaft. Could be just lose. Take the coupler cover off and have a look while its in the warter.



It also cou,d be the stock bilge pump or a cooling line.

