|
|
-
1991 Waverunner III Filling with water
Hi guys.
My 1991 WRIII, which I have a ton of money and time into, is leaking, badly. It's got a new drain plug, and there is no cracks or issues with the hull. But, after about 4 hours in the water, its filling up to the bottom of the carb. Running or not running. Would that be seals? If so, what seals should I be looking at replacing??
-
Re: 1991 Waverunner III Filling with water
Midshaft. Could be just lose. Take the coupler cover off and have a look while its in the warter.
It also cou,d be the stock bilge pump or a cooling line.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Dave in DE
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules