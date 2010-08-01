pxctoday

  Today, 07:58 PM #1
    stuff4mason
    1991 Waverunner III Filling with water

    Hi guys.

    My 1991 WRIII, which I have a ton of money and time into, is leaking, badly. It's got a new drain plug, and there is no cracks or issues with the hull. But, after about 4 hours in the water, its filling up to the bottom of the carb. Running or not running. Would that be seals? If so, what seals should I be looking at replacing??
  Today, 10:15 PM #2
    driftmaster
    Re: 1991 Waverunner III Filling with water

    Midshaft. Could be just lose. Take the coupler cover off and have a look while its in the warter.

    It also cou,d be the stock bilge pump or a cooling line.
