Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 GTX 4tec gauge problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location AL Posts 1 2004 GTX 4tec gauge problems Recently bought a 2004 GTX 4tec and it runs like a champ but the display or needles do not work on the ski. I've replaced the gauges, the harness, and all the fuses for the ski. It starts right up and runs great, no fuses are getting blown while the ski is in use. When I start the ski, I get the 2 beeps then a 3rd long beep. I'm working my way thru the wires and harness to try and find the problem and I think I've found it. Below are some pictures of what I think is the problem, which leads me to a few questions:





IMG_0947.JPGIMG_0949.JPGIMG_0952.JPGIMG_0954.JPG



1. What is this piece and what does it do?

2. On the grey part I've taken off, it has 2 metal prongs inside. Is it suppose to have 6?

3. Could this be the reason my gauges aren't working?

