pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 04:06 PM #1
    mackjust1
    mackjust1 is online now
    resident guru mackjust1's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    1,052

    Kawasaki 900 STX complete motor SoCal

    Clean 2000 motor with electrics, CDCV carbs, air box, exhaust, compression is 110/110/110, 1K for the whole package, local pick up only

    SAM_1397.JPGSAM_1408.JPGSAM_1410.JPGSAM_1420.JPGSAM_1416.JPG
    Last edited by mackjust1; Today at 04:07 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 