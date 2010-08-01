Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Monte carlo front grille wont stay on #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 177 Monte carlo front grille wont stay on Stupid question, but the white grille on my monte carlo wont stay on, and I have noticed alot of sharks with this hull style with missing grilles. I still have mine and do not wish for it to get blown off, but dont want to drill holes to anchor it. I have thought about epoxying it to the hatch but having owned several sharks I can say the epoxy always ozzes out around the edges and makes it look worse. What should I do? I know im not the only shark owner with this problem. Its really dumb because literally all the other hull styles have the grille riveted on... Own:

99' TSR 770

97' Daytona 1000

96' MonteCarlo 900 (PITA...)

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

