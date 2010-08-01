Stupid question, but the white grille on my monte carlo wont stay on, and I have noticed alot of sharks with this hull style with missing grilles. I still have mine and do not wish for it to get blown off, but dont want to drill holes to anchor it. I have thought about epoxying it to the hatch but having owned several sharks I can say the epoxy always ozzes out around the edges and makes it look worse. What should I do? I know im not the only shark owner with this problem. Its really dumb because literally all the other hull styles have the grille riveted on...