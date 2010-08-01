Hello all....
I've got 20 more SXR 1100 Rear Water Box's ready to ship out......
Send me an Email if interested..... MrRogue1@yahoo.com
Waterbox kit comes with:
Box, Couplers, welded-in water bug 1/8" NPT, full rolled beaded ends to ensure perfect sealing of couplers, brass water fittings, and custom stamped convex endcaps.
Average weight is 2lbs 2.3oz
IF you would like COLOR as in POWDER COATINGS... WE CAN SET THAT UP. There is a vast color spectrum to choose from.
You can simply pick a common color or you can mail us a sample color to match. (matching can be done but just know there is always a chance of a slight variance)
I personally just had some ORANGE parts done. All used the same color code for Chevy Engine Orange. They are slight variances. The match was around 98%.