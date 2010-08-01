pxctoday

  Today, 11:52 AM #1
    MrRogue
    MrRogue's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2002
    Location
    Austin,TX
    Posts
    716

    Sxr 1100 rear water box

    Hello all....


    I've got 20 more SXR 1100 Rear Water Box's ready to ship out......

    Send me an Email if interested..... MrRogue1@yahoo.com

    Waterbox kit comes with:
    Box, Couplers, welded-in water bug 1/8" NPT, full rolled beaded ends to ensure perfect sealing of couplers, brass water fittings, and custom stamped convex endcaps.
    Average weight is 2lbs 2.3oz

    IF you would like COLOR as in POWDER COATINGS... WE CAN SET THAT UP. There is a vast color spectrum to choose from.
    You can simply pick a common color or you can mail us a sample color to match. (matching can be done but just know there is always a chance of a slight variance)

    I personally just had some ORANGE parts done. All used the same color code for Chevy Engine Orange. They are slight variances. The match was around 98%.


    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12359894_1031342593552984_8013313941053633503_n.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 11.7 KB  ID: 522789Click image for larger version.  Name: 18010686_1431892046831368_1545355634282429066_n.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 10.4 KB  ID: 522795Click image for larger version.  Name: 10931159_916702101683701_3216716141530503228_n.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 5.9 KB  ID: 522787Click image for larger version.  Name: 17992173_1431892010164705_1417403995415311019_n.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 11.7 KB  ID: 522794Click image for larger version.  Name: 17904453_1430002493686990_1142091362874941751_n.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 10.8 KB  ID: 522793Click image for larger version.  Name: 12717962_1073132142707362_6894471385701837426_n.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 6.5 KB  ID: 522792Click image for larger version.  Name: 12512622_1052239618129948_1080467052584596644_n.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 7.5 KB  ID: 522791Click image for larger version.  Name: 12369003_1031342470219663_540654053949837502_n.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 7.6 KB  ID: 522790Click image for larger version.  Name: 18011185_1431668706853702_6029967525729984179_n.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 8.3 KB  ID: 522796Click image for larger version.  Name: 11013423_916702138350364_8649041613115955486_n.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 7.7 KB  ID: 522788
    RogueRacing

    MrRogue1@yahoo.com
  Today, 12:57 PM #2
    jetskicrazy@adelphia.net
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    N. Carolina
    Posts
    406

    Re: Sxr 1100 rear water box

    How much are they??
