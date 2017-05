Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: I cant figure this one out? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location IL Age 37 Posts 10 I cant figure this one out? I have a 1996 zxi 1100. So here is the short version of it, I will take any ideas. In smooth water it runs fine up to right around 55mph on the stock in dash speedo then it just dies. also in rough water hitting wakes and jumping it it kills on hard landings. So anyone have any idea what to try to fix this?







Does it restart right after it dies?



Does it die like you shut the key off?



Is there a rev limiter that you might "hit" with you get up to top speed in smooth water or when you jump a wake?



Is it possible you hit the rev limiter but it does not turn back on when the revs fall below the set point?



So, it dies every time, at the same time? And runs great until the same condition?







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



i would start withe the start /stop circuit , there is possibly a loose connector plug or a bad solder joint on the back of the button , the zxi stop button wiring is a nightmare, so get a manual and start looking for a bad connection ... enjoy!



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

A "flapping" divet inside the supply fuel line. Replace the fuel lines. Sometimes a flap of the fuel line inner lining is pulled down and acts as a check valve at wide open throttle. I've personally seen this. Usually happens when pulling a hose off a barbed fitting; sometimes the barbs cut a flap from the inner wall of the hose. Runs fine until the strongest pulse signal pulls the flap down blocking the fuel flow and causing lean condition.



Air bubbles in the fuel supply line. Maybe from a leaking fuel selector switch, primer system, cracked gas cap, etc.



Dirty carburetor filters. Clean and inspect the carburetors. Might be time for a carburetor rebuild.



Dirty/clogged fuel pick-ups inside the fuel tank. Inspect and replace as needed. Clunk pick-ups are best.



