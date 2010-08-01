Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Painting Rubber ?? Advise needed #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location California Age 25 Posts 544 Painting Rubber ?? Advise needed I have a waverunner 3 with a purple rubber nose piece.



What would be a good way to paint this black?



I know it probably wont last forever but what would be the best paint for this?



Not sure if removable rubber paints like plastdip or flex seal paint would stay on.



Nothing is going to stay on for long, plastidip would probably be your best bet , just know that you are going to have to keep redoing it though

