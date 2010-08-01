pxctoday

  Today, 10:22 AM #1
    Ski_Wizard
    Ski_Wizard is offline
    I dream skis Ski_Wizard's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    California
    Age
    25
    Posts
    544

    Painting Rubber ?? Advise needed

    I have a waverunner 3 with a purple rubber nose piece.

    What would be a good way to paint this black?

    I know it probably wont last forever but what would be the best paint for this?

    Not sure if removable rubber paints like plastdip or flex seal paint would stay on.

    Any advise would be great! thanks
  Today, 10:33 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,892

    Re: Painting Rubber ?? Advise needed

    Nothing is going to stay on for long, plastidip would probably be your best bet , just know that you are going to have to keep redoing it though
