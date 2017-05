Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Engine alignment #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 157 Engine alignment Anyone have any tips for aligning the engine to the shaft I don't want to mess something up but I kept everything exactly the same when I put it back in. I haven't started it yet but have it all assembled I left the engine mounts a little loose so I could move it around if needed. Someone had stated maybe leaving them barely tight and then firing it up and letting it settle on it's own but I don't know.



Banjomaniac Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules