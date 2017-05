Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Con to pre mix? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Odenville, Alabama Age 39 Posts 26 Con to pre mix? New sbt motor in SUV swapping to premix, told buddy that and he started freaking out saying im gonna be fouling plugs left and right because its a fishing ski and will be doing a good bit of idling along to troll or get back on spot. Lots of upgrades planned in nxt cpl weeks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Fort Wayne Indiana Age 27 Posts 231 Re: Con to pre mix? You might have a few issues with fouling plugs if you do a lot of idling. You'll use ALOT more oil with premix. At idle the oil pump only mixes about 100:1





Not the answer i was hoping for....lol......but it makes sense......: :.......so should i keep a spare set of plugs and a wrench onboard because she will be going offshore

I think I would def keep a spare set especially if you're off shore





Any ski should have a set of plugs and tools to change them. Mix it 40 or 50:1 with good oil, good gas, and go. Not that hard.



This is like the guys who say you can't ride a 2 stroke in the woods....







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



