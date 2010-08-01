|
PWCToday Newbie
Need help identifying my new jetski
Hello all, Im new here and I needed some help with a jetski I bought last weekend. Im posting pics of it to help. The paperwork shows it registered as a Bombardier 650, 1993 and thats it. The guy I bought it from got it from a guy who got it from a guy ect... Its been painted but its obviously a seadoo, other than that any help would be appreciated. Also I need help on how to lower the RPM at idle. My Kawasaki is super easy, its a thumb screw on the carbs, I cant seem to find an
equivalent on the seadoo.seadoo2.jpgseadoo1.jpgseadoo3.jpg
