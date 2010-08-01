Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Stator on 2002 GTX DI only Lasted one season #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2009 Location Virginia Beach, VA Posts 20 New Stator on 2002 GTX DI only Lasted one season Hi All,



I replaced my stator at the beginning on last season due to my original stator showing continuity to ground. It worked fine throughout the entire season. I started it up the other day and put it in the water and after a couple of days started getting the dreaded 12 volt low alarm. I performed all of the recommended tests on my stator and it showed continuity to ground again and failed all of the other tests (Volts Ac low, Volts DC Low at battery).



I am going to order a new stator. but was hoping someone could give me some advice and what could be the possible root cause of the problem?



Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) pwc enthusiast Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules