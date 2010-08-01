|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Trade Aftermarket "waterbox" for quieter one.
I just bought an X2, with a ton of upgrades. One was they thought it was a good idea to eliminate the waterbox. It comes from the pipe towards the front, then through a welded aluminum tube. Ill get pictures when I get back home, but how much could this possibly help performance? Would I notice if I swapped back to stock to make it quieter?
Does anyone want to swap?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules