SBN-R 44 by Riva Racing
I am trying to find someone would give me any information about this carb as am thinking to buy dual (Riva modified) carbs.
http://rivaracing.com/i-17283654-mik...etor-44mm.html
Carb comes with 2.3 n/s and 115g spring so the pop-off would be at 22psi. Riva recommended to use 110-115 main jet and 120 pilot and as I understand , these jettings are reversed and will affect on low-mid range (freestyle) setting but as I would have a powerband from mid-top almost recreational/WOT, Do I have to use this setting or I would have to use opposite jetting 120 main and 115 pilot?
