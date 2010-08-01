Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBN-R 44 by Riva Racing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location YNB. Age 30 Posts 16 SBN-R 44 by Riva Racing I am trying to find someone would give me any information about this carb as am thinking to buy dual (Riva modified) carbs.

http://rivaracing.com/i-17283654-mik...etor-44mm.html



Carb comes with 2.3 n/s and 115g spring so the pop-off would be at 22psi. Riva recommended to use 110-115 main jet and 120 pilot and as I understand , these jettings are reversed and will affect on low-mid range (freestyle) setting but as I would have a powerband from mid-top almost recreational/WOT, Do I have to use this setting or I would have to use opposite jetting 120 main and 115 pilot?

