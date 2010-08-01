Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tr-1 ribbon delete #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Big Island Hawaii Age 38 Posts 2 Tr-1 ribbon delete Did my 10 hr oil change today on my EX deluxe, while I was working on it I tried to remove the ribbon. I got the air box and TB removed no problem, got to the ribbon, and I'm not sure how this thing comes out. It looks like it's built in to the manifold. Has anyone out there removed the ribbon from a tr-1? How did you take out the ribbon?



I know there's not a lot of EXs out there, but the same motor is in the VX since 2016 right? Thanks in advance!





