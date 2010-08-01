Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aloha from Hawaii #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Big Island Hawaii Age 38 Posts 1 Aloha from Hawaii Aloha all from big island Hawaii. New to the forum, returning to the water after too long of a break. I previously had a '98 xl200, about a month ago I picked up a Yamaha 2017 ex deluxe. This is my first 4 stroke, so I'm sure I will have plenty of questions for you all. Aloha!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules