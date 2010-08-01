Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Free style question about a SXR converted into an 1100 motor. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location indiana Age 41 Posts 4 Free style question about a SXR converted into an 1100 motor. I'm shopping for a ski I can have some fun with, not into racing, I live on a lake, just want to play around, get a good work out and do some jumps, maybe a back flip if I'm lucky enough to figure out.



Would a SXR that has an 1100 motor work for this type of fun? The current owner, says its set up for racing and will over over 60mph, and has a trim kit but its set up to trim nose down, not up, but current own said I can change clip and change trim to go up? Does that sound correct.



Will I ruin the hull of an SXR with 1100 in it if I just start jumping it off lake/boat waves with the trim set up? Will the power/weight of motor allow for such fun. Sorry if these seem like dumb questions



also, what do you guys/gals think a reasonable price for a SXR with an 1100? any advice would be appreciate, just moved to a lake, use to ride stock stand up's growing up, 650's, unmodded, so, I really don't know much about mod's and skis these days...



Just looking to have some fun... thx in advance to any answers and advice, much appreciated!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules