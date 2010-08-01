I'm shopping for a ski I can have some fun with, not into racing, I live on a lake, just want to play around, get a good work out and do some jumps, maybe a back flip if I'm lucky enough to figure out.

Would a SXR that has an 1100 motor work for this type of fun? The current owner, says its set up for racing and will over over 60mph, and has a trim kit but its set up to trim nose down, not up, but current own said I can change clip and change trim to go up? Does that sound correct.

Will I ruin the hull of an SXR with 1100 in it if I just start jumping it off lake/boat waves with the trim set up? Will the power/weight of motor allow for such fun. Sorry if these seem like dumb questions

also, what do you guys/gals think a reasonable price for a SXR with an 1100? any advice would be appreciate, just moved to a lake, use to ride stock stand up's growing up, 650's, unmodded, so, I really don't know much about mod's and skis these days...

Just looking to have some fun... thx in advance to any answers and advice, much appreciated!!!!