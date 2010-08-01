Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550 750 conversion Carb Tuning #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2011 Location Gardnerville Posts 57 550 750 conversion Carb Tuning I posted on this a while back... looking for some more opinions.



I have a 550/750 conversion... Stock 750 motor, Westcoast exhaust, jet craft resonator, westcoast intake. Carb is a SBN 44. Current elevation is around 3,000-4,000 feet.



Any suggestions on jetting? Currently a 150 main, 120 low, 2.0 NS, Black spring. Extremely rich. I understand this is the appropriate set up for sea level... Looking for input for my elevation. Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,196 Re: 550 750 conversion Carb Tuning I'd try 115 pilot and 135 main. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,071 Blog Entries 6 Re: 550 750 conversion Carb Tuning It maters which 750 engine you have. Depending on the cylinder, your engine

needs to produce 6500rpm, 6800rpm, 7100rpm.



The low speed (pilot screw) is a common cause for poor (rich) top end rpm. What is

the current screw settings?



It would also help to have a small tachometer.



Your jet specs are good, safe specs. It would help if you learned how to powertune

your ski. Read my Blog, the second page will teach you how to use the idle drop test.



Always work from the bottom up. The idle drop test may show you changes are needed.

If so, take care of the low speed before you tackle the high speed.



After you perform the idle drop test, take some time to adjust your high speed. After

that you can determine if changes to your main jet is necessary.



Some rpm improvements can be made by tuning, some may require impeller pitching.

It is helpful to have expected results in order to keep making progress, and reduce

the possibilities of problems.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





