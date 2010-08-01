|
550 750 conversion Carb Tuning
I posted on this a while back... looking for some more opinions.
I have a 550/750 conversion... Stock 750 motor, Westcoast exhaust, jet craft resonator, westcoast intake. Carb is a SBN 44. Current elevation is around 3,000-4,000 feet.
Any suggestions on jetting? Currently a 150 main, 120 low, 2.0 NS, Black spring. Extremely rich. I understand this is the appropriate set up for sea level... Looking for input for my elevation. Thanks!
I'd try 115 pilot and 135 main.
It maters which 750 engine you have. Depending on the cylinder, your engine
needs to produce 6500rpm, 6800rpm, 7100rpm.
The low speed (pilot screw) is a common cause for poor (rich) top end rpm. What is
the current screw settings?
It would also help to have a small tachometer.
Your jet specs are good, safe specs. It would help if you learned how to powertune
your ski. Read my Blog, the second page will teach you how to use the idle drop test.
Always work from the bottom up. The idle drop test may show you changes are needed.
If so, take care of the low speed before you tackle the high speed.
After you perform the idle drop test, take some time to adjust your high speed. After
that you can determine if changes to your main jet is necessary.
Some rpm improvements can be made by tuning, some may require impeller pitching.
It is helpful to have expected results in order to keep making progress, and reduce
the possibilities of problems.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
