Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 xp Shaft #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location kirkland wa Posts 14 96 xp Shaft I'm restoring a 96 XP and just had the motor rebuilt. I am putting her back together now and I looked at the shaft and I am wondering if I need a new one. Is this what they are supposed to look like?





shaft 1.jpgshaft 2.jpg



Pump must have been serviced and rebuilt as it's in perfect condition and no wear on the wear ring.

That's normal your golden.

