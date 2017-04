Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Performance Parts for Square Nose Build from Scratch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location Lake Lanier Posts 17 WTB Performance Parts for Square Nose Build from Scratch I'm looking for the following parts for '93 SquareNose:



Aluminum Handlepole w spring and UMI-



Worx Top Loader Intake Grate-



Worx or R&D or Riva Ride Plate-



Factory Pipe for 701-



MSD Enhancer or Protec Adj. Rev-



Electrical box w stator and lightened flywheel-



Stock Pump w solas I prop-



Mid-shaft Coupler-





CRAP...I don't have squat! LOL "If you gotta sit to ski...you gotta sit to pee!" #2 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,722 Blog Entries 1 Re: WTB Performance Parts for Square Nose Build from Scratch Buy your msd from Amazon or streetsideauto. Be very weary about buying those used... triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules