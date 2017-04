Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FX HO NEW - Debris in hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Oregon Posts 1 FX HO NEW - Debris in hull Just bought new ski and discovered debris in the hull consisting of what appears to be Brass and Fiberglass shavings.

I returned to Dealer and 10 days later no response other than "we don't know where it came from"

Any suggestions?20170415_161804.jpg20170415_161904.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules