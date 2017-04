Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tried starting 97 ski and held starter button then heard loud POP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Michigan Posts 1 Tried starting 97 ski and held starter button then heard loud POP Hello. I was trying to start my 97 ski up after sitting for the winter. I held the starter button in for a long time and it just would not take off...Then I heard a very loud POP almost like a gun went off. Then I saw some smoke at the rear of the engine compartment.



Any idea what I might have done??



I know the manual said to wait like 15 minutes between start attempts which I did not do.



