Just got my Gtx2 together and on the water for a shake down run.
Ran very well, plenty of power for starters - stock 900 with 1100 chamber, head pipe and exhaust manifold.
I tossed in a stock beat up SXR prop into it. It has massive clearance on 2 of the 3 blades and cavitates like you would expet it to. Wondering about Solas props- thinking of saving a few bucks and going with them vs skat.
Anyone with a 750 style pump have any experiebce with them? know what a good starting point for the prop would be? This ski is just to chase boats, and play- not for racing.
I am also in the need of an intake grate- anyone got one for sale???