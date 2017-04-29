Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: gtx2 900 what prop? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Vallejo Age 33 Posts 2,464 gtx2 900 what prop? Just got my Gtx2 together and on the water for a shake down run.



Ran very well, plenty of power for starters - stock 900 with 1100 chamber, head pipe and exhaust manifold.



I tossed in a stock beat up SXR prop into it. It has massive clearance on 2 of the 3 blades and cavitates like you would expet it to. Wondering about Solas props- thinking of saving a few bucks and going with them vs skat.



Anyone with a 750 style pump have any experiebce with them? know what a good starting point for the prop would be? This ski is just to chase boats, and play- not for racing.



I am also in the need of an intake grate- anyone got one for sale???



Prop and ski



The best blade measured out .010 gap

the worst .097 gap... yeesh Attached Images 20170430_161557.jpg (783.4 KB, 2 views)

20170430_161557.jpg (783.4 KB, 2 views) 20170429_115646-3.jpg (1.89 MB, 3 views)

Last edited by cudaben; Today at 07:37 PM .



14-19 is where I would start.

