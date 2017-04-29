pxctoday

    cudaben
    gtx2 900 what prop?

    Just got my Gtx2 together and on the water for a shake down run.

    Ran very well, plenty of power for starters - stock 900 with 1100 chamber, head pipe and exhaust manifold.

    I tossed in a stock beat up SXR prop into it. It has massive clearance on 2 of the 3 blades and cavitates like you would expet it to. Wondering about Solas props- thinking of saving a few bucks and going with them vs skat.

    Anyone with a 750 style pump have any experiebce with them? know what a good starting point for the prop would be? This ski is just to chase boats, and play- not for racing.

    I am also in the need of an intake grate- anyone got one for sale???
    cudaben
    Re: gtx2 900 what prop?

    Prop and ski

    The best blade measured out .010 gap
    the worst .097 gap... yeesh
    JonnyX2
    Re: gtx2 900 what prop?

    14-19 is where I would start.
