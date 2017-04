Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SC rear hook reinforcement #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Mid-Michigan Posts 315 SC rear hook reinforcement I want to be able to pull our little girl on a tube behind a Kawasaki SC. There isn't anything​ back there for strength and I currently have it apart so now is the time to do something. I thought about glassing in some marine plywood but I couldn't find anything about this topic when i searched for it. Wondering who has done this and if you have pictures and feed back of what you did? Any info would be appreciated. Thanks



Sent from my XT1254 using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules