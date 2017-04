Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS- Parting 1996 Kawi SS #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,715 FS- Parting 1996 Kawi SS 1996 Kawasaki SS part out. Used it as a doner, everything is there but the engine and electrics. Paperwork for the hull but its a bit hammered up.





