Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 low flow #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 25 Posts 122 X2 low flow I just picked up an old x2. I know nothing about it. Supposedly has a top loader grate, and mariner head. Also like straight piped. Loud as hell.

My issue is that it doesn't seem like it's cooling well. It's not necessarily cooking the head, it just doesn't seem like it's flowing much out the pissed or exhaust. No obstructions. Any suggestions? #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,992 Re: X2 low flow Stock pipe? Is the rear pisser connected? The front black rubber pisser doesn't flow much water, so that is not a good indication of cooling flow in itself. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 06:48 PM . .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules