Thread: X2 low flow

    X2 low flow

    I just picked up an old x2. I know nothing about it. Supposedly has a top loader grate, and mariner head. Also like straight piped. Loud as hell.
    My issue is that it doesn't seem like it's cooling well. It's not necessarily cooking the head, it just doesn't seem like it's flowing much out the pissed or exhaust. No obstructions. Any suggestions?
    Re: X2 low flow

    Stock pipe? Is the rear pisser connected? The front black rubber pisser doesn't flow much water, so that is not a good indication of cooling flow in itself.
