Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: jet pump removal for '01 Ultra 150 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2014 Location Florida Age 40 Posts 2 jet pump removal for '01 Ultra 150 I have a 2001 Ultra 150 and believe I am having a jet pump/bearing issue. The ski starts right up and runs, but has no top end speed. It'll max out about 25-28mph @ 4000 rpm. I don't hear any cavitation or revving, but I do hear a rattling/vibration coming from the rear end.



I got the nozzle off and don't​ see any significant gouges or space in the pump housing walls or impeller. It's been at least 8 years since the pump has been off, so I'm pretty sure it's going to be a battle to get the pump housing off, as this is a primarily saltwater ski.



Does anyone have suggestions or ideas??



