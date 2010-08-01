I have a 2001 Ultra 150 and believe I am having a jet pump/bearing issue. The ski starts right up and runs, but has no top end speed. It'll max out about 25-28mph @ 4000 rpm. I don't hear any cavitation or revving, but I do hear a rattling/vibration coming from the rear end.

I got the nozzle off and don't​ see any significant gouges or space in the pump housing walls or impeller. It's been at least 8 years since the pump has been off, so I'm pretty sure it's going to be a battle to get the pump housing off, as this is a primarily saltwater ski.

Does anyone have suggestions or ideas??

Thank you!