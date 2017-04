Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB FX 140 solas impeller #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2012 Location Georgia Age 35 Posts 776 WTB FX 140 solas impeller WTB Solas YF-CD 12/18 and a wear ring housing. Really want one of those that takes the plastic sleeve. Sleeve can be bad, i will put a fresh one in anyway. I don't think I have enough motor for a 13/19. (bone stock 140 with possibly stacks and filter) XI Sport

GP800R

X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules