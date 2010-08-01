pxctoday

  Today, 02:01 PM #1
    lbalding
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Yatesville, GA
    Posts
    61

    GP1300r blown motor

    So I blew the engine on my new 2003 gp1300r. The front and rear cylinder's have 100 psi and the middle has about 25 so I'm probably gonna need a top end kit; if not more. My question is, if I had good compression in the front and rear, which i don't, and only one was bad, do I still have to replace them all if I have to oversize the middle cylinder?

    thanks in advance!
  Today, 03:15 PM #2
    wmazz
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,062
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: GP1300r blown motor

    On triples it is not necessary to bore all 3 cylinders. So long as you
    are only increasing bore size in small increments, like oem pistons.

    You should disassemble the engine, and post pictures.


    Bill M.

    It is common for the center cylinder to burn down, perhaps different
    jetting would help.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  Today, 05:10 PM #3
    lbalding
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Yatesville, GA
    Posts
    61

    Re: GP1300r blown motor

    I'll post pictures when I get it apart. I literally bought the ski Friday from a used jet skit dealer in my area. I got to ride for about 2 hours before something 'happened' and we towed it back in. Usually I buy junk and fix it up because I'm handy with a wrench but figured I try to move up the 'food chain' a bit. I'm hoping the dealer will try and make it right by either taking the ski back or making the repairs. It was sold as is but dang!
