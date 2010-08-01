Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: GP1300r blown motor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Yatesville, GA Posts 61 GP1300r blown motor So I blew the engine on my new 2003 gp1300r. The front and rear cylinder's have 100 psi and the middle has about 25 so I'm probably gonna need a top end kit; if not more. My question is, if I had good compression in the front and rear, which i don't, and only one was bad, do I still have to replace them all if I have to oversize the middle cylinder?



thanks in advance! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,062 Blog Entries 6 Re: GP1300r blown motor On triples it is not necessary to bore all 3 cylinders. So long as you

are only increasing bore size in small increments, like oem pistons.



You should disassemble the engine, and post pictures.





Bill M.



It is common for the center cylinder to burn down, perhaps different

jetting would help. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





I'll post pictures when I get it apart. I literally bought the ski Friday from a used jet skit dealer in my area. I got to ride for about 2 hours before something 'happened' and we towed it back in. Usually I buy junk and fix it up because I'm handy with a wrench but figured I try to move up the 'food chain' a bit. I'm hoping the dealer will try and make it right by either taking the ski back or making the repairs. It was sold as is but dang!

