Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx no water coming out of pisser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Posts 22 750sx no water coming out of pisser Hy guys



Yesterday I took out my 93 750sx for the first time after rebuilding the top end. I noticed that the pisser on the left side was not spraying out any water but I could see exhaust smoke coming out of it. I tried this a few times but I didn't want any issues with overheating so I only rode it for 15-30 seconds at a time and had the same result.



I removed the ride plate and disconnected the water inlet hose at the pump. The elbow there is clean. When I blow into the line air only comes out of the rear exhaust. If I plug the exhaust with my hand and then air will flow out of the pisser.



Im thinking that since I can blow air through the system there should be no blockages but what else could cause the pisser to not spray water?

