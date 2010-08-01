Hy guys

Yesterday I took out my 93 750sx for the first time after rebuilding the top end. I noticed that the pisser on the left side was not spraying out any water but I could see exhaust smoke coming out of it. I tried this a few times but I didn't want any issues with overheating so I only rode it for 15-30 seconds at a time and had the same result.

I removed the ride plate and disconnected the water inlet hose at the pump. The elbow there is clean. When I blow into the line air only comes out of the rear exhaust. If I plug the exhaust with my hand and then air will flow out of the pisser.

Im thinking that since I can blow air through the system there should be no blockages but what else could cause the pisser to not spray water?