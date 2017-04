Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: XP 800 primer install question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2004 Location Cali Age 37 Posts 396 XP 800 primer install question Can I use the oil injection nipples for my primer lines? Install a block off plate so I was just going to cap them but if I can run primer lines to them I think it would make for a pretty clean set up. '93 701 X2

'88 750 X2 project #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,062 Blog Entries 6 Re: XP 800 primer install question The oil injection nipples will suck the fuel out of the primer and make

it run rich. In stall them at the top of the carbs where manifold

vacuum does not exist.



My question is why do you need a fuel primer in the first place?





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





