    FPP 717 xp/hx pipe

    image.jpgimage.jpg
    Factory pipe products , 717 sea doo , fits HX or XP , complete with water injection and module , solenoid tests good , 450$ complete , plus ship , real good shape , brackets and mounts included
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 12:57 PM.
