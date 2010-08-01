Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Very weak spark STX15F #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location Melbourne, FL Age 49 Posts 117 Very weak spark STX15F Hi all,



we have an 05 STX15F. Will not start.



Installed new plugs, cleaned injectors, new battery, new fuel filter, new fuel pump



Checked the spark and it can barely be seen.



My question is we checked the resistance on the ignition coils and the primary coil on both check to be 8.6 ohms. The secondary winding checks to be 14.8 K ohms.



We read that the ref range for the primary coil is 1.53 - 2.07 ohms and secondary 12.5 - 16.91 k ohms. So the primary winding tested value is way out of ref range.



Does anyone have any further thoughts or can confirm the coils are shot please



Oh and we tested the Spark Plug Lead Resistance which was 4.3 K ohms, which is withing the reference range 3.75 ∼ 6.25 k ohms

