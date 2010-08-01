pxctoday

  Today, 12:40 PM #1
    Gorhad
    Gorhad is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Melbourne, FL
    Age
    49
    Posts
    117

    Very weak spark STX15F

    Hi all,

    we have an 05 STX15F. Will not start.

    Installed new plugs, cleaned injectors, new battery, new fuel filter, new fuel pump

    Checked the spark and it can barely be seen.

    My question is we checked the resistance on the ignition coils and the primary coil on both check to be 8.6 ohms. The secondary winding checks to be 14.8 K ohms.

    We read that the ref range for the primary coil is 1.53 - 2.07 ohms and secondary 12.5 - 16.91 k ohms. So the primary winding tested value is way out of ref range.

    Does anyone have any further thoughts or can confirm the coils are shot please

    Thanks in advance
    Re: Very weak spark STX15F

    Oh and we tested the Spark Plug Lead Resistance which was 4.3 K ohms, which is withing the reference range 3.75 ∼ 6.25 k ohms
