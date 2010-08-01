|
|
-
Very weak spark STX15F
Hi all,
we have an 05 STX15F. Will not start.
Installed new plugs, cleaned injectors, new battery, new fuel filter, new fuel pump
Checked the spark and it can barely be seen.
My question is we checked the resistance on the ignition coils and the primary coil on both check to be 8.6 ohms. The secondary winding checks to be 14.8 K ohms.
We read that the ref range for the primary coil is 1.53 - 2.07 ohms and secondary 12.5 - 16.91 k ohms. So the primary winding tested value is way out of ref range.
Does anyone have any further thoughts or can confirm the coils are shot please
Thanks in advance
-
Re: Very weak spark STX15F
Oh and we tested the Spark Plug Lead Resistance which was 4.3 K ohms, which is withing the reference range 3.75 ∼ 6.25 k ohms
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules