2000 Yamaha 1200xlt just clicking when i go to start it Hey community.. i have a 2000 Yamaha xlt and last year i put it up in great shape now its just clicking i replaced the battery i know its good but im not sure if my starter is bad. I did check my engine to make sure it wasn't locked up and that is good. So now i need some expertise thats where you all come in handy at please help figure this out thanks in advance Ernie

