Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Manual trim...? #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 52 Posts 750 Blog Entries 1 Manual trim...? I've looked through the countless threads and old pix, but haven't found a true manual trim for an x2. I've based what I came up with off of a few designs from this site, but feel that the nozzle is forced upward by the pump pressure. I put a couple springs on the bottom of the nozzle, but now I need two hands to squeeze it.



Is is there a production version made by anyone?



I'll post pix of my set up... 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,847 Re: Manual trim...? I don't think anyone is currently making a production trim setup. I mad a few, but no longer have those skis. X2guy (I think) made some, but no longer. The hardest part is getting a cable and lever (at least for me). the rest was fairly easy, but I have some cool tools to facilitate the job.



Are you seeking a drop nozzle for racing? Mine were designed for more freestyle/playful riding for up trim. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 10:42 AM . I'm only here to make you mad







