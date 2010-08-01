Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking at purchasing a 2008 an F15x aqua track #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2005 Location St.Catharines,On Age 52 Posts 113 Looking at purchasing a 2008 an F15x aqua track I looked into purchasing a new Honda years ago but never did .

Are these still considered a good reliable machine, this one has 60 hours on it

And it was owned by family for The last four years so I know most of its history.

What is involved in maintaining the turbos and how often do they have to be serviced

Thanks for the input #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Delaware Age 33 Posts 92 Re: Looking at purchasing a 2008 an F15x aqua track My '04 has yet to have any breakdowns or failures beyond the fuel tank recall.

Wastegate can get stuck. As can the compressor wheel in the turbo. A good spray of lubricant can prevent this.

