Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 04 sxr 800 firing on one cylinder #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location CT Age 63 Posts 1 04 sxr 800 firing on one cylinder Hello out there I have an 04 sxr that is firing on one cylinder. fought with it last summer and now

would love some help. new plugs , thinking it is spark plug wire?



thanks, j #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,297 Re: 04 sxr 800 firing on one cylinder Welcome to the site.



Could be a bad plug cap, and or wire.



Take the blue cap off. Cut the Zip tie, and unscrew counter clockwise. Cut the wire back a 1/4 inch or so to get into clean wire, re-install cap screw on till tight. New Zip tie, ect. Do this to both wires.



Report back with how it runs.

